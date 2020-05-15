Spadafora: FIGC and Serie A suggested quarantine measures

Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora has stated the government is willing to reopen talks regarding quarantine measures, but not before hitting back at the FIGC and Serie A by stating they suggested the current protocol.

Under the current measures, players and staff must be put into a 15-day quarantine in the case of a positive test. They are also required to train in lockdown retreats.

As a result FIGC and Serie A representatives met on Friday and sent a revised protocol to the government, with Spadafora stating he is ready to make alterations.

“Training was supposed to resume on Monday, based on a protocol that was sent to us by the FIGC and Lega Serie A a month ago,” he told Rete 4.

“Today we understand that the Lega believes it will have difficulties in adhering to the protocol they proposed. We, nor the scientific committee, asked for the proposal they made.

“The clubs don’t have the facilities in place and aren’t able to begin self-isolation. We’ll take note of that and edit [the protocol] with the scientific committee.

“If the FIGC thinks there aren’t the conditions in place for self-isolation, then they must at least respect social distancing rules.”

Spadafora also hit out at Lazio and President Claudio Lotito after reports on Thursday suggested the Biancocelesti had already begun playing three-a-side matches in training, something not allowed by the current measures.

“Training will resume on the 18th for team sports with rules in place that would allow them to keep their distance,” he added.

“We are talking about training sessions that are a bit different from the usual ones, at least for the first two weeks.

“Yesterday in a daily newspaper we saw pictures of a president being a bit clever by having his team [Lazio] train together which is against the rules.”