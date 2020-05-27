Spadafora, Gravina and Dal Pino to know Serie A’s fate on Thursday

Italian football’s fate will be known this Thursday, May 28, after the country’s minister of sport Vincenzo Spadafora meets with Lega Serie A and the FIGC.

The purpose for the meeting will be to determine ‘if and when’ the 2019/20 season will get back underway.

With the coronavirus situation calming considerably in Italy of late there are hopes that the Serie A season will resume in mid June behind closed doors and conclude in early August.

The season was stopped on March 9 after consecutive rounds of action were interrupted because of the virus’ spread across the country, particularly in the northern regions.

Throughout the break the FIGC have remained adamant that they will find a way to end the season on the pitch and in a way that reflects sporting merit in order to avoid more financial setbacks and controversies.

Spadafora promised last week that a date would be decided upon this coming Thursday in a call with Gabriele Gravina – FIGC president – and Paolo Dal Pino – Lega Serie A president.

The minister has been consistently clear in stressing the need to act cautiously with any forward steps, often making reference to the FIGC’s health protocol, which is made up of 39 pages.

One of the points outlined is that any game will see a maximum of 300 people inside the stadium, while home players will arrive in their own cars and visiting teams will do so in multiple busloads to allow for social distance to be maintained.

There are also plans for – where possible – teams to use two dressing rooms each in order to further reduce the risks of anything being passed on.

Serie A clubs are currently training in groups at their respective training centres, as they have been for just over a week after resuming individual training on May 4.

The FIGC have already postponed the deadline for completing the 2019/20 season from June 30 to August 31, by when they’re hopeful that they will have concluded Serie A’s remaining 12 rounds and had the Coppa Italia semi-finals and final played.

As things stand, Juventus top the table with 63 points, one clear of Lazio in second on 62 and nine ahead of Inter in third, though the Nerazzurri have played one game fewer than their title rivals.