Spadafora: It’s impossible to set a fixed date for Serie A’s return now

Italian minister for sport Vincenzo Spadafora says it’s impossible to set a fixed date for Serie A’s return.

Players across the country returned to individual training on Monday and should be allowed to resume team training on May 18.

This had speculation building that Serie A could make a return in mid-June, with June 12 being a possible date mentioned.

But Spadafora isn’t willing to make any commitments at this stage.

“At the moment it’s impossible to set a date for the season to resume,” the minister said on Wednesday afternoon.

“The debate has become increasingly bitter in the last three days.

“The idea of defining a date now is contradictory to the plan of taking steps based on the data trends.

“Around Europe the only certain dates as of now are those who have taken the decisions to cancel their seasons.

“Even England have postponed the resumption of training for another week.”