Torino player tests positive for coronavirus

Torino have announced that one of their players has tested positive for COVID-19, though the identity of the player in question has not been released.

Serie A clubs have been granted permission to resume training while keeping social distancing measures, with all players and staff made to undergo swabs and blood tests.

These initial tests saw a Torino player return a positive test, though the Granata announced the unnamed player has no symptoms and has been placed in quarantine.

“After an initial medical examination, one of our players has tested positive for COVID-19,” read a statement.

“The player, currently asymptomatic, has been immediately quarantined and will be constantly monitored in the upcoming days.”

This scenario will put the recently approved medical protocol to the test as it calls for the lone player to be quarantined, while the government’s scientific committee had asked that the entire squad be quarantined for 14 days.

Torino were scheduled to resume training on Friday, though it remains to be seen whether those plans change due to the announcement.