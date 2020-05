Valencia are interested in bring Fiorentina’s German Pezzella to Mestalla.

The Argentinian defender has a contract at the Stadio Artemio Franchi until 2022, meaning Los Che would have to spend to sign him.

It’s thought that La Viola value him at around €20 million, which could pose a problem for the La Liga side.

Pezzella spent three years on Real Betis’ books, though the final year of his time there was spent on loan in Florence.