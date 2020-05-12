Zaniolo’s father tells Everton striker to join son at Roma

The father of Roma midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo has advised Moise Kean to join his son in the capital, as he believes it would help the Everton striker grow.

The two youngsters are noted friends, and as a result the Giallorossi are reportedly keen to reunite the duo at season’s end.

“Nicolo told me that Kean is a great guy despite his behaviour, which can be over the top at times,” Igor Zaniolo told Corriere dello Sport.

“It’s natural that he has to tone down his exuberance. The lads are young and want to do normal things, but they can’t because they are at the centre of attention.”

The two were part of Italy’s Under-21 squad for the European Championship in 2019 but were dropped from the starting line-up after repeatedly turning up late for team meetings.

“You have to do things in two, and my son was also part of that,” Igor continued. “Nicolo has understood his errors, and should Moise land in Rome, I hope he can help him overcome this part of his life.

“Especially because if Kean has his head straight he can become one of the best strikers in Europe.

“Nicolo doesn’t want to take a step back and return to those famous Euros. He has behaved well, has overcome that moment and I hope he can also help Moise.”