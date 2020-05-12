Zeman: Chiellini hates Inter because he’s lost to them the most

Former Roma and Lazio coach Zdenek Zeman couldn’t help but take a jab at Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini by wondering whether his hate for Inter is due to his many defeats to the Nerazzurri.

The 73-year-old has never shied from making his dislike for the Bianconeri known in the past, and he made that clear once again on Un Giorno da Pecora on Rai Radio 1.

Chiellini admitted in his autobiography that he ‘hated’ Inter in a sporting sense, and Zeman was quick to theorize why that’s the case.

“I haven’t read anything and I don’t know what it’s in regards too, but I think that ‘hate’ is such an ugly word to use in football,” he stated.

“Maybe he said that because Inter are the team he has lost against the most, I don’t know.

“I don’t know the statistics in that regard nor the motivation.”

FIFA has given the green light for there to be five substitutions rather than three once leagues resume after the forced break by the coronavirus pandemic, but Zeman isn’t convinced it’s a good idea.

“That would make it an irregular season because if you play 20 rounds with three substitutions you can’t just change the rules halfway through,” he added.

“A change would favour those clubs that have large squads and are forced to send star players into the stands.”