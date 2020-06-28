AC Milan deliver hammer blow to Roma

AC Milan captured their second win in a row after beating Roma 2-0 at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday afternoon.

Ante Rebic, with his eighth goal of the Serie A season, capitalised on a Davide Zappacosta error, then a penalty from Hakan Calhanoglu gave Stefano Pioli’s side the victory.

Those three points keep Milan seventh in the Serie A table, while Roma might fall nine points from fourth place and, consequently, from the qualification to the Champions League, by Round 28’s end.

The first half was a balanced affair with both teams making plenty of mistakes when in possession, as the match was played to a low pace.

The only chances of note were eerily similar as Edin Dzeko and Calhanoglu missed two short range headers.

Milan controlled the ball for the most part, but ideas were lacking, and on the odd chances Roma did have they never really put the Rossoneri defence in danger.

That never changed much in the second half which was also littered with mistake and it was Roma who paid the price.

A short pass from Zappacosta to Chris Smalling was intercepted Lucas Paqueta crossed into the box with Antonio Mirante saving Franck Kessie’s bicycle kick, then deflected Rebic’s first shot on the post before the Croatian got a second bite of the cherry and blasted into the roof of the net. .

Milan’s second goal arrived moments later and too came from a Roma mistake. This time Smalling fouled Theo Hernandez just inside the box and that allowed Calhanoglu the chance to kill the game off from the penalty spot, which he did.