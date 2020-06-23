AC Milan mourn 1969 European Cup Hero

AC Milan paid their respects to former star forward Pierino Prati, who passed away on Monday at the age of 73.

The left-winger is best known for scoring a hat-trick in the 1969 European Cup Final against Dutch giants Ajax, which the Rossoneri won 4-1, and he also featured in their Intercontinental Cup triumph against Argentine club Estudiantes de la Plata.

Milan made reference to the venues in which Prati won those trophies, the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain, and La Bombonera in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“A giant of our history has closed his eyes,” read a statement on the club’s official website.

“From the Bernabeu to Bombonera, Piero Prati has given prestige to the Rossoneri colors all over the world. Bye Piero.”

Prati also won the European Cup Winners’ Cup with Milan in 1968 and 1973, and he was in the Italy squad for the 1968 European Championship as well as the 1970 World Cup. He featured in two games at Euro ’68 but none at Mexico ’70.