AC Milan on alert as Thiago Silva set for Paris Saint-Germain exit

Thiago Silva is set to leave Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, with former club AC Milan and Everton both in the mix for his signature.

The 35-year-old is out of contract at the end of the campaign and L’Equipe reports sporting director Leonardo contacted him on Monday regarding his future.

With Silva unwilling to take a pay cut to stay at the Ligue 1 giants, PSG have informed the defender that they will not renew his contract once it expires at the end of the season.

As a result the doors are open for the Brazilian to return to Milan, where he played from 2009 to 2012.

Silva helped the Rossoneri to the Scudetto in 2010/11 before leaving for PSG a season later, but he is still held in high regard by the Italian side.

However the French publication reports Everton are also interested in the soon-to-be free agent, where he would reunite with Carlo Ancelotti. The duo worked together at PSG from 2012 to 2013.