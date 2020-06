AC Milan moved up to sixth in the Serie A table as they came out 4-1 winners in a frenetic game with Lecce at the Stadio Via del Mare on Monday evening.

Goals from Samu Castillejo, Giacomo Bonaventura, Ante Rebic and Rafael Leao were enough to ensure the Rossoneri took all three points back to the north of Italy despite Marco Mancosu briefly bringing the hosts level just after the break.