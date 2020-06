AC Milan kept up their hopes of European qualification, with a 2-0 victory over fellow challengers Roma at the Stadio San Siro in Serie A on Sunday afternoon, with two late strikes from Ante Rebic and Hakan Calhanoglu.

In the sweltering Milan heat, the Rossoneri threatened little going forward during the first half, but a much improved display after the break eventually saw Rebic fire home from close range and Calhanoglu convert a late spot kick.