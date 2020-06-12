AC Milan player ratings: Rebic red mist costs Rossoneri

AC Milan were knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Juventus at the Semi-Final stage on Friday, as a 0-0 draw at the Allianz Stadium saw them eliminated on away goals.

Needing at least a score draw after a 1-1 result at the San Siro prior to the coronavirus lockdown, the Rossoneri’s task was hampered by a straight red card to Ante Rebic. The forward caught Danilo with a high boot with only 16 minutes played and was immediately dismissed by referee Daniele Orsato.

It came just seconds after Milan were given a reprieve, as Cristiano Ronaldo struck the post from the penalty spot for Juventus. Although the Diavolo battled to keep the Serie A leaders at bay, they were unable to force a way through and were sent crashing out.