AC Milan pleased with Ibrahimovic recovery

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s recovery from a calf injury is going well, with AC Milan announcing the striker will undergo further tests in around 10 days’ time.

The 38-year-old initially returned to Sweden after picking up the knock in training, but returned this week for further tests.

“AC Milan announces that Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone a check-up following the injury to his right soleus muscle,” read the statement.

“His recovery is proceeding well, without complications and a new check-up is to be expected in about ten days.”

The news does little to change Ibrahimovic’s status for Milan’s Coppa Italia semi-final match with Juventus as the striker is suspended.

Should the Rossoneri overturn the 1-0 deficit and reach the final on June 17, the striker would be eligible for the match should he be fit enough.