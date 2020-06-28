AC Milan v Roma: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan host Roma at the Stadio San Siro, fresh after beating Lecce 4-1 on their return in action in Serie A.

Milan have won 74 times against Roma in Serie A – more than against any other side, and will try to register consecutive home victories against the Giallorossi for the first time since 2004, under Carlo Ancelotti.

On the other side, Roma have both scored and conceded in each of their last five away games in Serie A, while Edin Dzeko has scored four goals against Milan in Serie A, three of which came at the San Siro.

Milan: Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Theo; Kessie, Bennacer; Castillejo, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu; Rebic

Roma: Mirante; Zappacosta, Mancini, Smalling, Spinazzola; Cristante, Veretout; Kluivert, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko