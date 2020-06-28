AC Milan v Roma: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Sunday’s Serie A action kicks off with an evening clash at San Siro between Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan and Roma.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

AC Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Conti, Gabbia, Romagnoli, Hernandez; Kessié, Bennacer; Castillejo, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu; Rebic.

Unavailable: Musacchio, Ibrahimovic.

Roma (4-2-3-1): Mirante; Zappacosta, Smalling, Mancini, Kolarov; Cristante, Veretout; Under, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan; Dzeko.

Unavailable: Lopez.

KEY STATISTICS

– AC Milan have won 74 times against Roma in Serie A – more than against any other side – 50 draws and 45 wins for the Giallorossi.

– AC Milan have scored in each of their last four league games against Roma – should they manage to find the net again in this match, it would be their longest scoring run against the Giallorossi since 2005.

– AC Milan will try to register consecutive home wins against Roma for the first time since 2004 under Carlo Ancelotti.

– AC Milan have beaten Roma 46 times in 84 home meetings, losing 19 times and sharing 19 draws in Serie A.

– AC Milan have won two of their last four home games, as many as in their previous nine at the San Siro (D4 L3).

– Roma have both scored and conceded in each of their last five away games in Serie A.

– AC Milan have scored only 13 goals in their first 13 home games of this campaign – their worst such total since 1997/98 (12).

– Stefano Pioli has faced Roma more than any other opponent in his coaching career so far, but he has managed to win only twice (D6 L11).

– In 2020 Ante Rebic has scored 44% of AC Milan’s total goals in Serie A (7 of 16), at least four more than any other teammate in the period.

– Roma striker Edin Dzeko has scored four goals against AC Milan in Serie A, three of which came at the San Siro.