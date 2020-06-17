All remaining Serie A games to be available free-to-air

Serie A fans will be able to watch every single remaining game in 2019/20 free-to-air via LiveScore.

LiveScore, who are one of the world’s biggest real-time sports updates and results providers, are launching a brand new streaming service that will be available for no cost whatsoever.

“We’re excited to celebrate the return of football by providing live free-to-air streaming on LiveScore for the very first time,” Ric Leask, marketing director at LiveScore, said in a press release ahead of the launch.

“This is a hugely important step for LiveScore, as we continue to innovate and offer our audience the most immersive sports coverage possible.

“Serie A and Primeira Liga are two of the most popular and keenly followed European leagues amongst our two million monthly users within the UK and Ireland, so this is a fantastic opportunity to give something back to our loyal userbase.

“After a long wait for top-level football to return, this is a brilliant start for our new live streaming service.”

The first Serie A game available on the service will come on Saturday, June 20 as Torino host Parma to kick things off again after the break brought on by COVID-19.

LiveScore will integrate the service with their existing app, which is available on iOS and Android.

Premier Sports will remain as the exclusive UK and Ireland television partner for Serie A, with their subscribers able to watch all matches live on television as before.