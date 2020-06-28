Arthur and Pjanic medicals over as Juventus and Barcelona swap edges closer

Miralem Pjanic and Arthur have completed their medicals for Barcelona and Juventus respectively as their swap deal edges closer to completion.

Both players completed their examinations at the J Medical Centre in Turin, with the Brazilian flying in with his father, brother and staff while Blaugrana doctors were present for the Bosnian’s tests.

All that’s missing is an official announcement at this point, which is expected to come before Tuesday, with La Gazzetta dello Sport reporting Arthur will join Juventus in exchange for Pjanic and €10 million, with the Brazilian valued at €70m and the Bosnian at €60m.

Arthur has already put pen to paper on a five-year contract that will pay him €5m to start before hitting €7m in the final year.

So far this season the Barcelona man has netted four goals in 28 appearances in all competitions, while Pjanic has three goals in 36 appearances for Juventus.