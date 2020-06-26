Atalanta midfielder ridicules himself after own goal

Marten de Roon had a joke at his own expense after he had scored an own goal in Atalanta’s 3-2 victory against Lazio in Serie A on Wednesday night.

The 29-year-old Dutch midfielder opened the scoring against the Biancocelesti by casually striking the ball into his own net, prompting people on social media into sending him some offensive tweets.

De Roon uploaded a video onto his Instagram and Twitter account with the aforementioned own goal and some of the insults made online.

The Atalanta midfielder included a few cultural references in the video, such as using ‘Baba O’Riley’ by The Who in the intro, which has been used on many television programs, and he closed the video with the theme from US sitcom “Curb Your Enthusiasm”, which was the inspiration for the Robert B. Weide video memes.

De Roon has played 24 Serie A matches so far in 2019/20, providing five assists as well as scoring a goal for La Dea.