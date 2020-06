Papu Gomez was at the heart of another spectacular Atalanta performance on Wednesday night, as La Dea battled back from two goals down to beat Lazio 3-2.

The Nerazzurri captain showed why he’s indispensable to the cause as he was all over the field for the full 90 minutes, and though he didn’t get his name on the scoresheet, it’s safe to say the comeback wouldn’t have happened without him.