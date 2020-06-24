Atalanta v Lazio: Official Line-Ups

Arguably the most exciting Serie A game since the restart takes place in Bergamo on Wednesday evening as Atalanta host Lazio at the Gewiss Stadium.

The pair previously played out one of the season’s most thrilling games in in October. Luis Muriel and Alejandro Papu Gomez had fired the Nerazzurri into a 3-0 half-time lead, but Ciro Immobile and Joaquin Correa completed a stunning second half comeback to avoid defeat.

Lazio will need to hit the ground running in what is their first game back, while Atalanta showed that they’re ready to march on as before as they beat Sassuolo 4-1 on Sunday in their return.

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Malinovskyi; Gomez, Zapata

Lazio: Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Cataldi, Luis Alberto, Jony; Correa, Immobile