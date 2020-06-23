Atalanta v Lazio: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Lazio will face one of the toughest tests in their bid to end Juventus’ Scudetto stranglehold when they take on Atalanta in Bergamo on Wednesday night.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Djimsiti; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Gomez, Malinovskyi; Zapata.

Suspended: Pasalic.

Unavailable: Czyborra.

Lazio (3-5-1-1): Strakosha; Patric, Acerbi, Radu; Lazzari, Milinkovic-Savic, Parolo, Luis Alberto, Jony; Correa; Immobile.

Unavailable: Marusic, Luiz Felipe, Lulic, Lucas Leiva.

KEY STATISTICS

– Atalanta are unbeaten in their last five Serie A games against Lazio (W2 D3), the last time they recorded a longer unbeaten run against the Biancocelesti was between 1977 and 1992 (14).

– In the last seven Serie A games between Atalanta and Lazio there have been 29 goals scored, at an average of 4.1 per match, while both teams have gained two wins (D3).

– Atalanta are unbeaten in five of their last six home games against Lazio in Serie A (W3 D2), scoring 12 goals in the process (average of two per game).

– Lazio are unbeaten in 21 league games (W17 D4): on each of the last four occasions they’ve enjoyed unbeaten runs of this length in a single Serie A season, they eventually won the Scudetto.

– Lazio have gained 62 points in 26 games this season. Indeed, during the three points per win era, of the eight teams who achieved this feat only Napoli in 2017/18 failed to win the Scudetto.

– Lazio have remained unbeaten in their last nine away games, thanks to seven wins and two draws: the Biancocelesti have only enjoyed a longer such run in 2003, when they set their record run of 12.

– Lazio’s last nine Serie A goals have been scored by eight different players, only Immobile has scored twice in this current run.

– Lazio’s Luis Alberto has provided 12 assists in Serie A this season, just two fewer than his personal best campaign in 2017/18. However, only one of these assists has come in his most recent 10 games.

– Atalanta’s Alejandro Gomez has scored four goals and provided four assists against Lazio in Serie A, including his first brace in Serie A in November 2012 with Catania.

– All four of Ciro Immobile’s goals against Atalanta in Serie A have been scored with Lazio, including a brace in the reverse fixture.