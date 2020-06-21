Atalanta v Sassuolo: Official Line-Ups

Atalanta are back in action on Sunday evening as they welcome Sassuolo to Bergamo to mark Serie A’s return.

The game was originally scheduled for February 23, which was the first day on which games were postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

With La Dea having scored 15 times in their previous three games before the break, including eight across two legs against Valencia and seven away at Lecce, the Neroverdi will no doubt be praying that they don’t pick up where they left off.

The Bergamaschi have scored in each of their last 10 meetings with Sassuolo though and have won each of their last five encounters, including an impressive win in Reggio Emilia back in September, wherein Papu Gomez delivered a masterclass to give Atalanta a 4-0 lead inside 35 minutes.

Despite being named in the matchday squad, Josip Ilicic is not fit to take his place on the bench.

Atalanta: Gollini; Djimsiti, Caldara, Palomino; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Pasalic; Gomez, Zapata.

Sassuolo: Consigli; Toljan, Marlon, Peluso, Kyriakopoulos; Locatelli, Bourabia; Berardi, Defrel, Boga; Caputo.