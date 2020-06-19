Atalanta v Sassuolo: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Atalanta and Sassuolo fulfil their outstanding Serie A fixture when they return to action in Bergamo on Sunday night.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Atalanta (3-4-2-1): Gollini; Toloi, Caldara, Palomino; Hateboer, De Roon, Freuler, Gosens; Ilicic, Gomez; Zapata.

Unavailable: Czyborra.

Sassuolo (4-2-3-1): Consigli; Toljan, Ferrari, Marlon, Kyriakopoulos; Locatelli, Magnanelli; Berardi, Djuricic, Boga; Caputo.

Unavilable: Romagna.

KEY STATISTICS

– Atalanta have found the net in each of their last 10 Serie A meetings against Sassuolo, remaining unbeaten in the process (W7 D3), having failed to score in their first three matches against them (D1 L2).

– Atalanta have won the last five Serie A meetings against Sassuolo: the Neroverdi could become the first side to lose all the six games played in the last three seasons against a single team in the competition.

– Atalanta have found the net in their last 13 Serie A games (40 goals): they have scored 5+ goals four times in the process.

– Atalanta have scored 70 goals so far: only in the 2018/19 campaign (77) have they scored more in a single Serie A campaign.

– Sassuolo have won only one of their last 17 Serie A matches (D5 L11) against a team in the top four of the table at the start of the matchday (winning their most recent such match against Roma).

– Sassuolo have won four of their last six Serie A games (D1 L1), as many as they had in the previous 17.

– No side has scored more Serie A goals from corner than Atalanta this season (eight); on the other hand, no side have scored fewest than Sassuolo (one).

– Duvan Zapata has scored in each of his three Serie A appearances for Atalanta against Sassuolo: in his top flight career, he has scored five goals against them, against no side has he scored more.

– Atalanta’s Alejandro Gomez has faced Sassuolo nine times in Serie A, having a hand in 11 goals (five goals, six assists) – he has been involved in more goals against Sassuolo than against any other Serie A side.

– Sassuolo’s last six Serie A goals have been scored by Francesco Caputo (three) and Jeremie Boga (three).