Atalanta want Pasalic discount ahead of permanent move from Chelsea

Atalanta are continuing to negotiate with Chelsea over the permanent transfer of Mario Pasalic as the clubs are yet to agree on a fee.

The Croatian himself has already agreed terms with the Bergamo club to extend his stay, but Atalanta are looking for a discount on the amount they’ll pay to Chelsea.

Both clubs had agreed on a €15 million buyout option when his loan deal was renewed ahead of the 2019/20 season, having impressed enough in 2018/19, but now La Dea are looking to pay a slightly lower fee.

While the Londoners are yet to accept their proposal, it’s thought that the insertion of a sell-on clause could help move things along, with Chelsea to earn a percentage of the fee should Pasalic be bought from Atalanta by another club.

The Nerazzurri have agreed terms with Pasalic, with him ready to sign off on a four-year contract that will see him earn €1.5m per year.

Bonuses will be added to that €1.5m dependent on the team’s performance.

Pasalic has become increasingly important under Gian Piero Gasperini this season, playing a key role in Serie A and the Champions League.