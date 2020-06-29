Barcelona confirm agreement with Juventus for Arthur

Barcelona have confirmed that the club and Juventus for midfielder Arthur.

The Bianconeri will pay 72 million euros, plus 10 million euros in add ons for the Brazilian, who will sign a five-year deal with the Serie A champions.

Barcelona’s disappointing 2-2 draw away at Celta Vigo, Arthur travelled to Turin to close his move to Juventus. He passed his medical examination and the transfer was completed.

Arthur will stay at Barcelona for the remainder of the current season, when the 23-year-old will go from being Lionel Messi’s teammate to playing with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Miralem Pjanic will also head to Barcelona, but the Bosnian’s move has not yet been announced.