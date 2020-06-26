Bergomi reveals admiration for Liverpool

Former Inter and Italy star Giuseppe Bergomi has revealed that he is a supporter of English Premier League winners Liverpool and he idolised Reds stars Kevin Keegan, Kenny Dalglish, and Ian Rush.

The Liverpudlians won their first English league title for the first time since 1989/90 and the 56-year-old reminisced about their golden era of the 1970s and 1980s, when they won four European Cups in seven years.

“I became a fan in the 1970s,” Bergomi told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “Keegan was my first idol, then Dalglish and Rush.

“In addition to the triumphs of those years, also the atmosphere at Anfield made me fall in love with them. It is unique. A stadium of its equal does not exist.”

Bergomi never played against Liverpool in a competitive game but Inter nearly faced the Reds in the 1981 European Cup Final, which the English side won 1-0 against Spanish giants Real Madrid.

“No official games, only a summer friendly,” he said.

“We came close in the 1981 European Cup but we were eliminated by Real Madrid in the semi-finals.”