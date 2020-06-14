Italian Football has a rich yet evolving history; from the class of Marco van Basten’s AC Milan, to the dominance of Inter and Juventus post 2004.
Who could forget those iconic images of the Milan Derby (from 2005), as Rui Costa and Marco Materazzi stood side by side amid the blaze of Stadio San Siro.
We can’t relive the past, but we can forge the future with the best Italian teams to manage in Football Manager 2021. Don a suit, boot up that computer and practise your best Italian accent.
This top 3 includes one fallen giant, a fans favourite and of course, the customary lower league challenge.
Atalanta
The name Atalanta has mythical ties deriving from a Greek word ‘atalantos’ in reference to the goddess Atlantas’ equality to men in hunting and athleticism. Clubs with a back story stretching beyond Football tend to last longer and the Bergamo club certainly has that.
Replicating Atlanta’s attacking, pressing style of play could be fun while managing the transition of youth into an aging frontline. Will you rebuild around a new system or maintain Gasperini’s 3-4-1-2? Few clubs can boast such riches in the wing back position.
European Football should provide a financial windfall to invest in youth and build a golden generation, but can you break the stranglehold of Juventus to become the next Italian powerhouse?
Stadium Capacity: 21,300
2018/19: 3rd Serie A
Best Players: Alejandro Gomez, Duvan Zapata, Ilicic & Robin Gosens
Top Talent: Davide Bettella, Amad Traore & Ebrima Colley