Italian Football has a rich yet evolving history; from the class of Marco van Basten’s AC Milan, to the dominance of Inter and Juventus post 2004.

Who could forget those iconic images of the Milan Derby (from 2005), as Rui Costa and Marco Materazzi stood side by side amid the blaze of Stadio San Siro.

We can’t relive the past, but we can forge the future with the best Italian teams to manage in Football Manager 2021. Don a suit, boot up that computer and practise your best Italian accent.

This top 3 includes one fallen giant, a fans favourite and of course, the customary lower league challenge.