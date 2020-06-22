Bologna v Juventus: Official Line-ups

Juventus travel to the Stadio Renato Dall’Ara to take on Bologna, as they restart their Serie A campaign.

The Bianconeri have lost only one of their last 34 Serie A games against Bologna, a 2-0 defeat way back in February 2011.

Bologna have conceded a goal in each of their last 21 Serie A games, though they have never conceded in 22 consecutive games in the top flight.

Bologna: Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Danilo, Denswil, Dijks; Svanberg, Medel; Orsolini, Soriano, Sansone; Barrow

Juventus: Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, De Sciglio; Bentancur, Pjanic, Rabiot; Bernardeschi, Dybala, Ronaldo