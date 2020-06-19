Bologna v Juventus: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

Juventus aim to swiftly put their Coppa Italia final disappointment behind them when they travel to Bologna on Monday night as they resume the defence of their Serie A crown.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Bologna (4-2-3-1): Skorupski; Tomiyasu, Danilo, Denswil, Dijks; Medel, Poli; Orsolini, Soriano, Barrow; Palacio.

Suspended: Bani, Scouten, Santander.

Unavailable: Skov Olsen.

Juventus (4-3-3): Szczesny; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, De Sciglio; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo.

Unavailable: Demiral.

KEY STATISTICS

– Juventus have lost only one of their last 34 Serie A games against Bologna (W24 D9): 2-0 in February 2011, with Alberto Malesani as Rossoblù coach.

– Juventus have won 12 of their last 13 Serie A games against Bologna (D1), keeping a clean sheet eight times in this period (five goals conceded).

– Among teams they have faced at least 10 times at home in Serie A, Juventus are the side against which Bologna have lost the highest percentage of games in the top-flight (43% – 31/72).

– Bologna have lost 13 of their last 14 Serie A games against teams in the top two positions at the start of the matchday: the only exception was a 3-2 win against Napoli in May 2019.

– Bologna have conceded a goal in each of their last 21 Serie A games: in their history the Rossoblu have never conceded in 22 consecutive games in the top flight.

– Juventus’ last draw in Serie A was in in December 2019 (2-2 against Sassuolo); since then they have had nine wins and three defeats.

– No team has conceded fewer goals than Juventus (eight) in the first half of games in Serie A this season.

– Rodrigo Palacio has netted five goals at Dall’Ara stadium in the current Serie A campaign, as many goals he scored in home matches in his previous five league seasons combined. He scored two goals vs Juventus, the last one in March 2013.

– Paulo Dybala has scored on average a goal every 107 minutes against Bologna in Serie A, his best rate against any opponent he has faced at least three times.

– Gonzalo Higuaín has not scored in his last seven Serie A games: the Juventus striker could match his longest drought in the competition, recorded with Napoli (eight appearances in a row between April and October 2014).