Bonucci defends Cristiano Ronaldo: Even the greatest fail, we’ll see him at his best again

Leonardo Bonucci has leapt to the defence of teammate Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese missed a penalty on Friday evening.

Juventus booked their place in the Coppa Italia final with a scoreless draw against AC Milan in Turin, but Cristiano missed a chance to give the hosts the lead from 12 yards after a quarter of an hour.

“Even the greatest fail,” Bonucci told Rai Sport on the final whistle.

“Cristiano is always important for us.

“He increases the pressure on opponents’ defenders. He was unfortunate today and [Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi] Donnarumma did well.

“We’l see a great Juventus and a great Ronaldo again.”

Bonucci went on to praise his former club and insisted that Juve are fully focused on Wednesday’s final in Rome.

“The important thing was to progress,” he added.

“Now our main goal is Wednesday.

“We’re feeling strange emotions, it was difficult, but we lacked something after starting well.

“Milan, as well, played very well despite having 10 [men].”