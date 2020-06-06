Brescia bring Balotelli’s lacklustre time at the club to an end

Brescia have sent Mario Balotelli a letter informing him he’s been fired after the striker refused to agree to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

The relationship between the two sides had broken down in recent weeks after the 29-year-old missed several trainings after lockdown restrictions in Italy were eased.

The final straw came on Wednesday as Corriere di Brescia reports Balotelli presented the club with a medical note stating he would miss the next six days of training due to a stomach flu.

That proved too much for President Massimo Cellino as ANSA reports Brescia have sent the striker and his lawyer a letter stating they will unilaterally terminate his contract.

It’s believed the Rondinelle offered to terminate Balotelli’s contract by mutual consent, which he turned down, forcing them to take alternate means to rid them of the former Inter, AC Milan, Manchester City, Liverpool, Nice and Marseille striker.

The striker signed a three-year deal with his hometown club last summer, though there was a get-out clause at the end of the campaign should the Rondinelle be relegated to Serie B.

Brescia coach Diego Lopez didn’t hide his disappointment at the news, telling Corriere della Sera he feels the striker let him down.

“I thought that by playing in his own city he could give so much,” he stated.

“He had so much to give but he should have done a lot more. These are the facts. So, it is normal I’m disappointed. I’ve spent a lot [of energy] on Mario but I wanted and demanded the same from him.

“The team took one path and he has taken another. During the quarantine, we haven’t seen him on Zoom [sessions]. Even if he says he is well, he is not at the level of his teammates.”