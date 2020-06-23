Brescia ready to welcome Balotelli back to the fold

Brescia striker Mario Balotelli could be brought back into the fold after being set for an immediate exit in recent weeks.

The Italian’s time with the Rondinelle looked to be over after a falling out with President Massimo Cellino, with reports suggesting they had opted to unilaterally terminate his contract.

While it appears Balotelli’s long-term future will be away from Brescia, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports the striker underwent a first swab test on Monday that should lead to him being reintroduced to the first team.

The striker will undergo a second swab on Friday, and should both tests come back negative, the green light should be given.

While they may restore some calm on the field, tension remains high off it as with lawyers and court involved.

Brescia coach Diego Lopez seemed to leave the door open for Balotelli to return after the Rondinelle’s 1-1 draw with Fiorentina on Monday.

“I think he needs time,” the coach told Sky Sport Italia. “The team worked really well in training. Mario will have to do the same work when he returns and then we’ll see how he is.

“I talked to him and I told him all the same things I said in the media, but everyone is in charge of their own destiny. I am everyone’s coach, not just his.

“Mario said I was right. We talked about everything and I do want to defend him, but right now the group has taken one path and he has taken another.”