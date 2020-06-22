Brescia snatch a point from wasteful Fiorentina

Fiorentina were held to a disappointing 1-1 draw with Serie A’s basement club Brescia on Monday evening at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Both goals came in the first half with Brescia’s Alfredo Donnarumma putting his side a goal up early on, before German Pezzella equalised for the Viola a minute before the half hour.

A precious point for the Biancazzurri which takes them within a point of SPAL, who sit 19th in the Serie A table, though they are still eight points from safety with 11 matches still to play.

The Viola on the other hand will be bitterly disappointed to only come away from the match with a point which keeps them in 13th but are only eight points off a Europa League spot.

After starting well, Brescia took the lead just after the quarter hour mark when Martin Caceres fouled Donnarumma in the penalty area and the striker put the visitors ahead when he sent Bartlomiej Dragowski the wrong way with the resulting penalty.

The Viola were on top throughout the first half and were rewarded on the half hour mark when Pezzella scored a thumping header from a brilliant corner taken by Erick Pulgar.

Fiorentina completely dominated proceedings from then and the visitors goal lived a charmed life with goal line clearances and some great goalkeeping from Jesse Joronen.

That said, a second goal wasn’t on the cards and the Viola’s frustrations grew after having two goals disallowed, before Martin Caceres was sent off following a second yellow.