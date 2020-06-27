Brescia v Genoa: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

A game with big repercussions at the foot of the table takes place in Serie A on Saturday evening as Genoa make the trip to Brescia.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Brescia (4-3-1-2): Joronen; Sabelli, Papetti, Mateju, Semprini; Bjarnason, Tonali, Dessena; Zmrhal; Torregrossa, Donnarumma.

Unavailable: Alfonso, Bisoli, Chancellor, Cistana.

Genoa (3-5-2): Perin; Biraschi, Soumaoro, Masiello; Ankersen, Cassata, Schöne, Sturaro, Barreca; Sanabria, Iago Falque.

Unavailable: Criscito, Radovanovic, Sanabria.

KEY STATISTICS

– Brescia and Genoa have met 19 times so far in Serie A: the Grifoni lead by 10 wins to five, with four draws.

– Brescia’s last Serie A win against Genoa was in February 1947, with four wins for the Rossoblu and three draws in the following seven meetings.

– Genoa have won their last two games against Brescia; they’ve never managed three consecutive wins against them in the top flight.

– Brescia have hosted Genoa nine times in Serie A, winning four and sharing three draws (L2).

– Brescia have won only one of their last 13 home games in this campaign – their worst ever home record at this stage of the season in the top flight.

– Genoa have won their last two away games – last time they won three in a row on the road was in November 2014.

– Genoa have failed to score in five of the last six Serie A games they played on a Saturday.

– Brescia’s defender Stefano Sabelli scored his first goal in Serie A against Genoa in April 2016 when he was at Carpi.

– In the reverse fixture against Genoa, Brescia’s Sandro Tonali scored his first direct free-kick goal in Serie A.

– Goran Pandev’s only goal from five Serie A appearances against Brescia came in the reverse fixture back in October, after he had failed to score when he faced them with Ancona, Lazio and Inter.