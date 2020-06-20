Brozovic joins Sensi on Inter sideline

Inter will resume their Serie A season without Marcelo Brozovic as the Croatian has been ruled out of Sunday’s clash with Sampdoria due to a muscular problem.

The Nerazzurri returned to action last weekend, exiting the Coppa Italia on aggregate after a 1-1 draw with Napoli.

Antonio Conte’s men will now return to Serie A action as they look to get their Scudetto challenge back on track, but Sky Sport Italia reports they will have to do so without Brozovic as he will miss the next seven to 10 days due to a muscular problem.

“Marcelo Brozovic underwent medical tests today at the Humanitas Research Hospital in Rozzano, with the player having noticed a problem in yesterday’s training session,” read a statement from Inter.

“The results showed a strain in the tibialis posterior muscle of his left leg. The player’s condition will be reassessed in the coming days.”

The news further complicates matters for Conte in midfield as it was announced on Friday that Stefano Sensi will miss at least the next two matches after picking up a thigh injury in training.

Matias Vecino is also out, leaving one of Roberto Gagliardini or Borja Valero to feature alongside Nicolo Barella and Christian Eriksen.