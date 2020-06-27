Cagliari v Torino: Official Line-Ups

Walter Zenga takes charge of his first home match as Cagliari coach when his side host Torino for Saturday’s 19.30 Serie A kick-off.

The Isolani go into the game off the back of their first win in their last 12 league outings and once again have captain Radja Nainggolan available for selection after the Belgian managed to shrug off his latest injury.

The Granata haven’t lost to Cagliari since November 2013 but have failed to win any of their last four away games in Serie A, both sides heading into the game in uninspiring form.

Cagliari: Cragno; Walukiewicz, Carboni, Ceppitelli, Mattiello Lykogiannis; Nandez, Rog, Nainggolan, Joao Pedro, Simeone

Torino: Sirigu; De Silvestri, Izzo, Nkoulou, Bremer; Edera, Meite, Rincon, Aina, Berenguer; Belotti