Cagliari v Torino: Probable Line-Ups and Key Statistics

The Saturday night action in Serie A sees Torino make the trip to Sardinia to face Cagliari in the evening’s middle fixture.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS

Cagliari (3-5-2): Olsen; Cacciatore, Ceppitelli, Klavan; Mattiello, Nandez, Cigarini, Rog, Lu. Pellegrini; Simeone, João Pedro.

Unavailable: Faragò, Nainggolan, Oliva, Pavoletti, Pereiro, Pisacane.

Torino (3-4-1-2): Sirigu; Izzo, N’Koulou, Bremer; De Silvestri, Meité, Rincon, Ola Aina; Edera; Zaza, Belotti.

Unavailable: Baselli.

KEY STATISTICS

– Cagliari and Torino have met 65 times so far in the top flight: the Granata lead by 24 wins to 19, with 22 draws.

– Cagliari’s last win against Torino in Serie A was in November 2013 – since then Torino have won six times (D4), with each of the last three ending level.

– Cagliari have failed to score in their last two home games against Torino in Serie A, only in 1979 have they failed to score in three in a row in Sardinia.

– Eight of the last nine goals scored in games between these two sides have come in the second half, with the only exception being Nahitan Nández’s goal in the reverse fixture.

– Following a run of four consecutive home wins, Cagliari have failed to win in their last five home games (D1 L4).

– Torino have lost their last four away games in Serie A – their worst run since 2009 when they lost seven in a row on the road.

– Cagliari head coach Walter Zenga has lost three of his four Serie A games against Torino in his coaching career, winning only once.

– Cagliari striker João Pedro has scored 10 goals in home games in this campaign – this is already his most prolific Serie A campaign.

– Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nández has scored only one goal so far in Serie A, with that goal coming in the reverse fixture against Torino earlier this season.

– Cagliari are Simone Zaza’s favourite target in Serie A, scoring five goals in seven previous meetings.