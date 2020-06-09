Calabria: Ibrahimovic could have stopped already, but he’s still here to kick ass

Davide Calabria has said that AC Milan veteran Zlatan Ibrahimovic still has an unquestionable desire to succeed despite his 38 years of age.

The former Sweden international will miss the up and coming Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Juventus due to injury but the Italian right-back has been impressed with his Rossoneri teammate’s commitment, humour, and attitude since returning in January.

“Ibra always tries maintain his character, however, inside the locker room he makes people laugh, always joking around and we have fun,” Calabria said on the official club website.

“He always has the desire to do well and he demands the best from everyone. At his age, he could have already stopped some years ago, instead he is still here to kick ass.

“He runs like a man on the run to try to always win, so for us youngsters, he is an inspiration.”