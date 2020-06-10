Castillejo robbers arrested after holding AC Milan midfielder at gunpoint

Two men accused of robbing AC Milan midfielder Samu Castillejo at gunpoint have been arrested.

The 25-year-old revealed the incident via his Instagram stories on Tuesday, with Milannews.it reporting the Spaniard was robbed after stopping at a traffic light.

The two men moved in on mopeds, held Castillejo up at gunpoint and then stole his luxury watch valued at close to €80,000.

Castillejo provided police with a statement and a description of the assailants, resulting in the arrest of two 30-year-old men in Arezzo on Wednesday.