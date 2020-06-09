Cellino to sell Brescia and return to England

Former Leeds United president Massimo Cellino is expected to sell Brescia and purchase another club in England.

The 63-year-old has reportedly become disillusioned with how Italian football is run, especially the distribution of television rights money and the failure to cancel the 2019/20 Serie A season.

TuttoMercatoWeb are reporting that Cellino is interested in Charlton Athletic, Reading, and Birmingham City.

The Addicks are in the relegation zone and could face the drop to League One so the Royals and Blues remain the more appealing options for the Brescia patron.

It has also been reported that the former Leeds and Cagliari president could sell the Rondinelle to Mauro Ferrari, who is the CEO of Germani S.p.A., a transport company that sponsor basketball club Basket Brescia Leonessa.

Cellino is also planning to profit from sales of Brescia’s best players such as Sandro Tonali, Andrea Cistana, and Jesse Joronen before selling the club.

The 63-year-old was chairman of Leeds United from 2014 until 2017 and he purchased the Rondinelle soon after.