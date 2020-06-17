Coppa Italia Final Line-ups: Napoli v Juventus

The Stadio Olimpico in Rome welcomes Napoli and Juventus to the capital on Wednesday night to contest the Coppa Italia final, with a new new winner guaranteed after Lazio’s quarter-final exit.

It was the Partenopei who knocked out the holders back in January and secured their place in the final with a narrow 2-1 aggregate victory over Inter, as Dries Mertens became the clubs all-time leading scorer.

The Bianconeri, who last won the trophy in 2018, had an even narrower margin of victory, overcoming AC Milan on away goals in Turin, during the country’s return to competitive action post-coronavirus lockdown.

That may give Napoli hope that they themselves will be lifting the Coppa Italia for the first time since 2014.

Napoli (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Mario Rui; Fabian, Demme, Zielinski; Callejon, Mertens, Insigne.

Juventus (4-3-3): Buffon; Cuadrado, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo