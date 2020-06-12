Coppa Italia Line-ups: Juventus v AC Milan

After three months gone, Calcio is back with the Coppa Italia semi-final between Juventus and AC Milan.

An empty Allianz Stadium will host the match, with just 300 people from journalists to club staff being allowed in the ground.

The match is finely balanced at 1-1 after Cristiano Ronaldo’s 91st minute equaliser in the first leg at the Stadio San Siro way back on February 13.

Theo Hernandez, Samu Castillejo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are suspended for the match.

Juventus (4-3-3): Buffon; Danilo, De Ligt, Bonucci, Alex Sandro; Bentancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Douglas Costa, Dybala, Ronaldo.

Milan (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Conti, Kjaer, Romagnoli, Calabria; Bennacer, Kessie; Paquetá, Bonaventura, Calhanoglu; Rebic.