Coppa Italia Line-ups: Napoli v Inter

Napoli welcome Inter to the Stadio San Paolo on Saturday evening with both sides looking to book a place in Wednesday’s Coppa Italia final.

Juventus have already confirmed their ticket to Rome on June 17, having progressed with a scoreless draw against AC Milan on Friday, in what was Italian football’s first game since March.

The Partenopei clinched a 1-0 win at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in the first leg back in February courtesy of a fine Fabian Ruiz strike.

With no extra-time to be played, a 1-0 win for Inter will see the game go straight to a penalty shootout.

The hosts were presented with a late problem, though, as traffic in Naples saw them arrive at the stadium behind schedule, needing to call in an escort to break out of a jam.

Napoli: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Maksimovic, Koulibaly, Hysaj; Elmas, Demme, Zielinski; Politano, Mertens, Insigne.

Inter: Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Candreva, Brozovic, Barella, Young; Eriksen; Lukaku, Lautaro