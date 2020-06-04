Coppa Italia semi-finals moved to June 12 and 13

Minister of Sport Vincenzo Spadafora has announced that the Coppa Italia semi-finals will take place on June 12 and 13 with the final on June 17.

The original dates were June 13 and 14, but the Lega Serie A asked for the matches to be brought forward in order to allow for more recovery time ahead of the final.

That request has been granted after Spadafora made the announcement via Facebook on Thursday evening.

As a result Juventus-AC Milan will take place on June 12 with Napoli-Inter to be played on June 13.

The final will then be played at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome on June 17.

Napoli hold a 1-0 lead after winning the first leg at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on February 12 while Juventus and Milan battled to a 1-1 draw a day later in Milan.

The completion of the Coppa Italia will then open the door for Serie A to resume with matches scheduled for June 20.