Cristiano Ronaldo sets unwanted ‘record’ in Juventus’ Coppa Italia defeat

Juventus’ defeat to Napoli in the Coppa Italia Final is one Cristiano Ronaldo likely won’t forget as the Portuguese ace set an unwanted record in the contest.

Although the 35-year-old helped the Old Lady secure the Supercoppa Italiana and Scudetto last season, things haven’t quite gone to plan this campaign.

Juventus fell 3-1 to Lazio in the Supercoppa in December 2019, marking the first time in 64 months that Ronaldo had tasted defeat in a final after winning 12 in a row.

That losing streak was extended on Wednesday as the Bianconeri fell to Napoli on penalties in the Coppa Italia final, making it the first time in Ronaldo’s career that he has lost two finals in a row.

The Portuguese striker and his teammates can take solace in the fact that Juventus currently sit atop the Serie A standings with a one point advantage over Lazio.

Serie A action resumes on June 20/21 with four matches, though the Bianconeri won’t take the field until June 22 when they travel for a clash with Bologna.