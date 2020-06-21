De Roon: Atalanta’s win was for Bergamo

Marten de Roon has dedicated Atalanta’s impressive 4-1 defeat of Sassuolo to the people of Bergamo.

The Northern Italian city was the country’s worst hit by COVID-19 and La Dea got back to action on Sunday by playing their first home game in 127 days.

Just as though they hadn’t taken a break, Atalanta were their usual selves and put the Neroverdi to the sword.

“There’s a lot going on in the world and Bergamo has been hit hard,” De Roon posted on Instagram.

“This win was for the city, for the people and for the club.

“The worst days are hopefully behind us, and change is coming.”

In typical De Roon fashion, the Dutchman signed off his post with a light-hearted message.

“For those who long for the old days, don’t worry,” he reassuringly added, “some things stay the same.

“Duvan [Zapata] still scores goals and the photographer still didn’t get my face.”