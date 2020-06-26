Di Canio critical of Everton boss Ancelotti: He has found his level

Former Lazio hero and English Premier League star Paolo Di Canio has said that Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti has only won at clubs where has great players to work with.

Ancelotti was sacked by Napoli in December 2019 and he took the place of Portuguese tactician Marco Silva at the Toffees later that month, but the Evertonians are still struggling, currently 12th in the English league table with 41 points in 31 games.

“He has found his level,” Di Canio said in Il Mattino. “He is among the best in the management of great champions who play at big clubs.

“He has won where they win regardless of who the coach is; at Real Madrid where many have won, at Paris Saint-Germain, and at Bayern Munich.

“Instead at Napoli, it did not go like this. In the first year, he took advantage of the mechanisms Maurizio Sarri had left him, he had to put his own ones in during the second, and the results are there to see, with a limited budget.”

Di Canio was a journeyman forward throughout his playing career but he is best known for his two spells at Lazio and starring at English clubs like Sheffield Wednesday and West Ham United.