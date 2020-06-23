Dybala: The Coppa Italia matches gave Juventus confidence

Paulo Dybala has said that Juventus gained vital match fitness and confidence in the two Coppa Italia ties prior to La Vecchia Signora’s 2-0 victory against Bologna in Serie A on Monday night.

THe Bianconeri had a scoreless draw against AC Milan in the second leg of the cup, and then lost 4-2 on penalties to Napoli in the final away scores were at 0-0 after 90 minutes, but the Argentinian forward saw those games as a way to accustom the team to playing again.

“I think that the matches in the Coppa Italia can be interpreted in several ways,” Dybala told Sky Sport Italia.

“If we had won against Napoli, everyone would have said that we had played well. We were not brilliant, but on a tactical level, we did well.

“We had two games that allowed us to feel better today. We have been stuck for a long time, we must also regain confidence.”

Dybala scored the second goal against Bologna, which was from a superb curling strike and a neat back-heel assist from Federico Bernardeschi.

“Fede did well and I positioned myself well for the shot,” he concluded.