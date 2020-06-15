Europa League shifting to Germany

The final stages of the Europa League are expected to be completed in Germany, with Duisburg, Gelsenkirchen, Frankfurt and Cologne hosting matches.

Gdansk, Poland was originally scheduled to host the final of this season’s competition, but much like the Champions League, UEFA are expected to move the latter stages of the competition to one country due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Sky Sports reports UEFA are expected to announce the decision at an Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday.

All remaining second legs from the Round of 16 are expected to be played in their original venues.

That doesn’t apply to Inter and Roma as the two remaining Italian clubs were unable to get their ties with Getafe and Sevilla underway before the lockdown.

As a result those ties are expected to be made into single leg contests and be played in Germany.

While it’s unclear which German city would play host to the final, all matches will be played from August 10 to August 21.